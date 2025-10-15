Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,315 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.56. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $853,558 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

