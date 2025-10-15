Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,579 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.