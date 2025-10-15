Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 507 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 23.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 385.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 20.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 71.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,287.14. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $823,469.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 297,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,892.48. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,558. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

