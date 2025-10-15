Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 601 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everest Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Everest Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $356.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $401.82.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 target price on shares of Everest Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $371.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.79.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

