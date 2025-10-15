Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

