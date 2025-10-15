Wise Wealth Partners Has $700,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Wise Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Wise Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.70.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

