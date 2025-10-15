Wormser Freres Gestion Sells 265 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Wormser Freres Gestion cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.9% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $245.45 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.86.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Melius Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.26.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,838 shares of company stock worth $53,070,333. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

