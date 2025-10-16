125 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $215,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $318,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 110.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.1%

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $365.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $376.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

