1,265 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Acquired by BCO Wealth Management LLC

BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

