2,110 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. $RA Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 675.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $144,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $13.70.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
