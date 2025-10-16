264 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PDD by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised PDD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie set a $165.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.82.

PDD opened at $127.58 on Thursday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $136.84. The firm has a market cap of $177.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

