3,625 Shares in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF $ILIT Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILIT opened at $13.95 on Thursday. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

