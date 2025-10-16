3,625 Shares in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF $ILIT Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ILIT opened at $13.95 on Thursday. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.
About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
