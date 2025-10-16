370 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $83.95.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

