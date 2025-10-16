570 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,737,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,214,000 after buying an additional 206,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,427,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after acquiring an additional 116,261 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,202,000. Finally, Obsido Oy acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,162,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

