600 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF $ROBT Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 186,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $645.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $56.16.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

