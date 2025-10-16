702 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

