850 Shares in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Lincoln National by 383.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Lincoln National by 82.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Lincoln National by 354.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,691.35. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $53.00 target price on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.