959 Shares in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF $FDEM Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 270,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FDEM opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $199.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54.

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

