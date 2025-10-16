AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AirMedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $3.90. AirMedia Group shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 305,623 shares changing hands.

Get AirMedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AirMedia Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AirMedia Group

AirMedia Group Stock Down 1.6%

AirMedia Group Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

(Get Free Report)

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirMedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirMedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.