Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 17,792 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $680,708,026 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

