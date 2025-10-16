Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.1429.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Shares of ALLY opened at $39.71 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 72.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 24,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 273.9% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 73,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

