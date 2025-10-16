Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,220,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 53,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,438 shares of company stock worth $53,216,085. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $251.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.26.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

