Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lowered by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40,699 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $215.57 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.