Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Panoramic Capital Partners LLC

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

