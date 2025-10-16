Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

