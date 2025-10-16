Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

