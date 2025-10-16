Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

