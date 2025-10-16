Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Raised by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $215.57 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average is $212.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

