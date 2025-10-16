Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Lowered by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

