Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 126,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FFC opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

