Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Tenaris S.A. $TS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alua Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $93,370,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after buying an additional 997,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 241,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 754,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 241,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $5,458,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

NYSE TS opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

