Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2,831.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 102,823 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 403,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 68,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $816,000.

Shares of RSPG stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $402.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

