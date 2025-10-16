Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,139 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

