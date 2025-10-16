Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,585 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF $MSOS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 446,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 92,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.