Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,318 Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

KRG stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $211.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 20.14%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 136.71%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,546.70. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

