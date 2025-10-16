Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,430 Farmland Partners Inc. $FPI

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.8% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $461.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 127.59%. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Articles

