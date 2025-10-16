Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 444 ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF $SMDV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMDV opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $57.98 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $666.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

