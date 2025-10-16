Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 95 Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 78.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $332.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.79. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.81 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.