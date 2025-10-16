Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF $FID

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $876,000.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3%
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $20.19.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
