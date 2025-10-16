Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Independent Bank by 342.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Independent Bank by 27.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 51,388.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 23,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,202.64. The trade was a 9.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $45,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,376.96. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Independent Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading

