Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Nelnet, Inc. $NNI

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Price Performance

Nelnet stock opened at $130.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 29.42 and a quick ratio of 29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.84. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $98.15 and a one year high of $136.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.99.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $3.14. The business had revenue of $540.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.40 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning sold 5,094 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $656,463.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,044.46. The trade was a 31.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,000,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817.50. This trade represents a 98.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,252 over the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nelnet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NNI

About Nelnet

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.