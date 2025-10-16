Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Bunge Global SA $BG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 12.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.71. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

