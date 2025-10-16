Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 205,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,951 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZT opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

