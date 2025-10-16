Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $623.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

