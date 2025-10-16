Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Net Lease Office Properties $NLOP

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter valued at $4,492,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 137,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 45.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 118,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Pinola bought 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,843.88. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,887.29. The trade was a 8.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NLOP opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Net Lease Office Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.