Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July $KJUL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

BATS KJUL opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

