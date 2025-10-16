Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 239 iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,672,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 287,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

AGZ stock opened at $110.56 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.29 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

