Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 269 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 559.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $113,302,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $104.08 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.