Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 365 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 265.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.13.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.14%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

