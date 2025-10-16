Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $26,000 in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 605 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 2.2%

GBCI opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $35,392.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,252.32. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.